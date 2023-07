TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Water Wednesdays are back!

Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Children's Museum Tucson will have splashy fun in the courtyard.

Each week kids can enjoy water activities like buckets, water toys, water balloons, and a kid wash as a part of the $12 daily admission.

The museum encourages parents to dress their kids in water-friendly clothes and bring sunscreen, towels, and a change of clothes.