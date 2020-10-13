Water outage to affect nearly 300 residences due to leaking water valves repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. — An emergency waterline outage will affect about 300 residences due to leaking water valves repairs Monday evening, Tucson Water says.

The affected area is N. Alvernon Way and Coronado Drive, water service will be shut down starting tonight at 10 p.m. and will be restored Tuesday by 6 a.m.

Bottled water will available at Campbell Avenue and Table Mountain Road, as well Alvernon Way and Playa de Coronado for affected residents.

For more information on water outages and advisories, click here.