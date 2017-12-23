Water main break on Skyline affects many on the north side

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A water main break caused many on the north side to lose water pressure Saturday morning.
The emergency main break happened in the median on Skyline in front of La Encantada shopping center. Officials say a large area north of River Road is affected including the Foothills area and north of that as well.
There is Emergency Main Break on 16" line at 2905 E Skyline Dr - in front of La Encantada shopping center. Affecting large area north of River Road, foothills, beyond. More details asap.