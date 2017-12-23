Water main break on Skyline affects many on the north side

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A water main break caused many on the north side to lose water pressure Saturday morning.

The emergency main break happened in the median on Skyline in front of La Encantada shopping center. Officials say a large area north of River Road is affected including the Foothills area and north of that as well.

There is Emergency Main Break on 16" line at 2905 E Skyline Dr - in front of La Encantada shopping center. Affecting large area north of River Road, foothills, beyond. More details asap. — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 23, 2017

Skyline is closed in both directions near Campbell. Avoid the route if possible, or use caution while driving through the area.

An apartment complex and two banks have no water right now, according to Tucson Water.

Officials say the main break drained water out of a large area and it will take a while for things to stabilize.

Repairs are expected to be complete around 6:30 p.m.

Tucson Water says customers who have had their water restored should run water to flush lines to clear pipes if there is any discoloration or dirt.

Repairs estimated to take approximately 8 hours. Excavation of site had not yet commenced. More info will be available as soon as site is excavated and crews can better assess extent of damage. — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 23, 2017

