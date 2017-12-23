Water main break on Skyline affects many on the north side

Brandi Walker
9:26 AM, Dec 23, 2017
3 hours ago
Michael Van Winsen
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A water main break caused many on the north side to lose water pressure Saturday morning.

The emergency main break happened in the median on Skyline in front of La Encantada shopping center. Officials say a large area north of River Road is affected including the Foothills area and north of that as well.

Skyline is closed in both directions near Campbell. Avoid the route if possible, or use caution while driving through the area.

An apartment complex and two banks have no water right now, according to Tucson Water.

Officials say the main break drained water out of a large area and it will take a while for things to stabilize.

Repairs are expected to be complete around 6:30 p.m.

Tucson Water says customers who have had their water restored should run water to flush lines to clear pipes if there is any discoloration or dirt.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top