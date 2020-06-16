Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break limits traffic on Tucson's south side

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County Sheriff's Department
There are two water main breaks on Ajo Way between Palo Verde and Randolph Roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
There are two water main breaks on Ajo Way between Palo Verde and Randolph Roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
There are two water main breaks on Ajo Way between Palo Verde and Randolph Roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 15:17:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two water main breaks on Tucson's south side are limiting traffic Tuesday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The breaks are along Ajo Way between Randolph Road and Palo Verde Road. Tucson Water was first to respond to the scene, and PCSD is asking motorists to avoid the area while crews fix the broken lines.

PCSD says drivers should expect delays in the area while crews dig up the roadway to locate the source of the problem. There's no expected time for the water main breaks to be repaired.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis