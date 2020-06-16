Water main break limits traffic on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two water main breaks on Tucson's south side are limiting traffic Tuesday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The breaks are along Ajo Way between Randolph Road and Palo Verde Road. Tucson Water was first to respond to the scene, and PCSD is asking motorists to avoid the area while crews fix the broken lines.

PCSD says drivers should expect delays in the area while crews dig up the roadway to locate the source of the problem. There's no expected time for the water main breaks to be repaired.