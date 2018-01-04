Water main break leaves dozens with no water

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A water main break on the Westside has left dozens of Tucson Water customers with no water.

Fernando Milano with Tuscon Water says calls first came in around 7 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened near Players Club Dr. and Anklam Rd.

200 customers lost water. Since then, 30 customers remain without water.

The repair is expected to take about 6 hours, according to Tucson Water.

If you are affected, they are providing bottled water nearby. The first location is 101 South Players Club Dr. at the Moonrise Apartments. The second location is in the intersection of Players Club Dr. and Champagne Dr.

Officials say when the call first came in, people could not go in or out of about one dozen homes because of roadway damage. Now, everyone is able to access their homes.