TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Both westbound lanes of 6th St. are closed west of Stone due to a water main break Friday afternoon.

Tucson Water officials are on location working to isolate the break.

Use alternate routes if possible.

A water main break at 6th St and Stone Ave has closed both westbound lanes just west of Stone. Tucson Water is onsite to isolate the break. Motorists should use caution in area and take another route to access I-10. pic.twitter.com/0awgQGF3HI — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 29, 2017

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more traffic alerts and updates.