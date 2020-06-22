Menu

Water main break affects 3,000 Tucson Water customers in Catalina Foothills

City of Tucson
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 22, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — There are approximately 3,000 Tucson Water customers without water due to a water main break.

Tucson Water says the water main break is affecting the area of Catalina Foothills, including areas around Oracle, River, Swan, Ina roads.

According to the Tucson Water outage map, this was an unplanned outage, and is expected to be resolved by 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

