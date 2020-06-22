Water main break affects 3,000 Tucson Water customers in Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. — There are approximately 3,000 Tucson Water customers without water due to a water main break.

Tucson Water says the water main break is affecting the area of Catalina Foothills, including areas around Oracle, River, Swan, Ina roads.

Water main break affecting Catalina Foothills. Approx boundaries are Oracle Rd, River Rd, Swan Rd, Ina Rd. Updates will be provided as more info is available. — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) June 22, 2020

According to the Tucson Water outage map, this was an unplanned outage, and is expected to be resolved by 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.