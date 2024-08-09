Watch Now
WATCH: Tucson Police apprehend suspect in midtown robbery

A 26-year-old suspect was apprehended following a robbery at a grocery store in midtown.

The robbery was reported at a Fry's at 4150 E. 22nd St., near South Alvernon Way. The suspect ran east after displaying a gun, according to a post on the Tucson Police Facebook page.

After a chase involving several officers, the suspect, identified as Jayson Christopher Mallard, was caught. He was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and prohibited possessor.

