Watch: Tucson Fire Department pulls man from west-side wash

Video of a swift water rescue on the Santa Cruz, shared by Tucson Fire Department.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Tucson Fire pulled a man from the Santa Cruz River Monday night, following heavy rains, according to a post made on TFD's social media.

Just before midnight, Station 4 was dispatched to the 1400 block of West Grant Road to follow-up on reports of a man trapped against a bridge pillar in the wash, amid rising flood waters.

Station 4 crews lowered a rope to the man and pulled him to safety, a technique developed ten years prior after another man was lost under the same bridge.

The rescue was caught on a Tucson police officer's body cam.

