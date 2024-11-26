Watch the UA, ASU marching bands perform together at exhibition this Saturday

The claws and pitchforks will be out at the Territorial Cup this Saturday, as the University of Arizona Wildcats and ASU Sun Devils battle for football dominance.

But before that, the UA and ASU marching bands will be showing nothing but love at the annual band exhibition, set to take place at 8:30 a.m. at Tucson Magnet High School, 400 N. Second Ave.

Nearly 600 members of the Pride of Arizona and the Sun Devil Marching Band will perform their 2024 field shows separately, then rehearse a joint halftime performance together.

The event is free and open to the public.

Parking for the event is available at the Eighth Street garage, on surrounding streets or at Roskruge Bilingual Magnet School, 501 E. Sixth St.