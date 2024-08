The jury handed down a decision of "no verdict" on all but one charge, tampering with evidence, in the distracted driving trial of Jana Giron.

She was found guilty on the tampering with evidence charge.

Giron was facing serious charges, including two counts of reckless manslaughter after allegedly rear-ending the vehicle of Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, in Oro Valley back in November of 2019.

You can watch the verdict attached to this story.