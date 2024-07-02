Pima County Attorney, Board Chair address SCOTUS homelessness ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities have the authority to make it illegal for people to sleep on public property, raising the question of how local governments will use this ruling to regulate homeless encampments.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conver and Pima County District 5 Supervisor and Board Chair Adelita Grijalva have a press conference planned for Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. to clarify what's allowed now under the ruling.

