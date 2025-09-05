Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Douglas Port of Entry

KGUN 9
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Douglas Commercial Land Port of Entry will take place this morning at 10:30 a.m.

It is being held at Ministerios Tierra de Bendición, 50 W. AZ-80, and will be attended by dignitaries from both sides of the border, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Contractors have already started working on the port.

This is the first step in building the most state-of-the-art commercial port of entry in the country.

The estimated cost for construction: More than $300 million.

You can watch the ceremony live here:

