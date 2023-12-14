WATCH: County Attorney Conover holds press conference on Wade Welch death

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and independent use-of-force and tactical-review expert John McMahon will present the findings of McMahon's analysis of the death of Wade Welch while in custody at the Pima County Jail, at 11 a.m. this morning.

Welch died in custody in August of 2022. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released a video after his death, showing corrections officers using multiple tasers on him.

McMahon is a nationally recognized expert in law enforcement policies and procedures and a Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, who specializes in use-of-force, de-escalation tactics, and command-and-control of critical incidents involving law enforcement, according to a news release issued by the Pima County Attorney's Office.

He has been responsible for the review and adjudication of more than 6,000 incidents involving use of force, including officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

FULL LIVESTREAM: