Watch for these road closures during Friday's Veterans Day Parade

On Friday, Nov. 10, Tucsonans will gather downtown to honor those who have fought and served for our country.

The annual Veterans Day Parade Downtown will kick off at 11 a.m.

To prepare for the event, the following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m.:



Granada Avenue from Franklin Street to westbound Frontage Road

Broadway/Congress Street from westbound Frontage Road to Stone Avenue

Cushing Street from Granada Avenue to Church Avenue

Church Avenue from Cushing Street to Congress Street

City of Tucson

All streets are slated to reopen by 1 p.m., but you can expect delays if you are passing through parts of Downtown before then.

Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic in the area. In addition, the Sun Link Streetcar will be making route adjustments, and Sun Tran buses will be used to shuttle streetcar passengers around the parade closures.