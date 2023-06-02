Watch Now
Watch for overnight lane restrictions, ramp closures on Interstate 10 next week

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 16:31:17-04

Stick to the surface streets if you plan on driving around Tucson in the evening over the next week.

Interstate 10 will be a bit of a mess, so says the Arizona Department of Transportation, with overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions through June 9, as work continues on the I-10 Ajo Way to milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.

Lane restrictions begin Sunday, June 4, on I-10 heading both eastbound and westbound between Kino and Valencia roads, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 8.

Ramp closures include:

  • The eastbound off-ramp at Kino Boulevard will be closed June 4 starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Alvernon Road will be closed June 5 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.
  • The eastbound on-ramp at Alvernon Road will be closed June 6 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.
  • The westbound off-ramps at Alvernon and Palo Verde roads will be closed June 7 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.
  • The eastbound on-ramp at Valencia Road will be closed June 8 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

In addition, a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place in those areas, according to press materials, and speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

