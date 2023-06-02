Watch for overnight lane restrictions, ramp closures on Interstate 10 next week

Stick to the surface streets if you plan on driving around Tucson in the evening over the next week.

Interstate 10 will be a bit of a mess, so says the Arizona Department of Transportation, with overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions through June 9, as work continues on the I-10 Ajo Way to milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.

Lane restrictions begin Sunday, June 4, on I-10 heading both eastbound and westbound between Kino and Valencia roads, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 8.

Ramp closures include:



The eastbound off-ramp at Kino Boulevard will be closed June 4 starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Alvernon Road will be closed June 5 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

The eastbound on-ramp at Alvernon Road will be closed June 6 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

The westbound off-ramps at Alvernon and Palo Verde roads will be closed June 7 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

The eastbound on-ramp at Valencia Road will be closed June 8 starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

In addition, a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place in those areas, according to press materials, and speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.