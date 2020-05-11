WATCH: Coyote chases roadrunner in Tucson wash

TUCSON, Ariz. — This is a moment you've seen many times, but not like this.

It's a video of a coyote chasing a roadrunner -- in real life -- caught on camera by University of Arizona professor Michael Bogan, who works with the School of Natural Resources and Environment.

OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and it’s happening right now y’all!!! #Tucson pic.twitter.com/a64qEbcCdv — Michael Thomas Bogan (@mtbogan) May 10, 2020

In the video, Bogan says he caught the Looney Tunes moment in the Santa Cruz riverbed. The tweet quickly went viral, earning over 2,500 retweets and 10,000 likes after about a day.

And, as Bogan notes -- just like in the cartoon -- the roadrunner managed to get away!