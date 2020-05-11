Menu

WATCH: Coyote chases roadrunner in Tucson wash

(credit: Michael Bogan/@mtbogan/Twitter)
Posted at 4:03 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 19:03:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — This is a moment you've seen many times, but not like this.

It's a video of a coyote chasing a roadrunner -- in real life -- caught on camera by University of Arizona professor Michael Bogan, who works with the School of Natural Resources and Environment.

In the video, Bogan says he caught the Looney Tunes moment in the Santa Cruz riverbed. The tweet quickly went viral, earning over 2,500 retweets and 10,000 likes after about a day.

And, as Bogan notes -- just like in the cartoon -- the roadrunner managed to get away!

