Warrior Healing Center gives veterans a chance to get back on their feet

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Southern Arizona veterans center is going the extra mile to help those who have served our country that are struggling with anything from post-traumatic stress disorder to following the law.

The Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista was founded by veteran Tim Kirk to give veterans with a unit-like environment to meet their needs.

"Over the course of the past year, we've rendered assistance to nearly 400 veterans or their family members here in Cochise County," said Kirk.

Veterans like John, he served our county in U.S. Army, but years later he found himself hitting rock bottom.

“I ended up going from smoking methamphetamines back to using it intravenously. Fom there it just snowballed out of control. I ended up living out here in Sierra Vista [and] I ended up getting four criminal charges brought against me,” he explained.

Those charges landed him in Cochise County Care Court.

“Care court is designed for people that committed misdemeanor crime and have some sort of mental disability or substance abuse. The idea behind it was to get these folks into some sort of program to overcome those issues,” said Corporal Scott Borgstadt, Sierra Vista Police Department.

Because John was a veteran a judge ordered him to the Warrior Healing Center,

a place with more than 50 organizations are under one roof to service veterans

Corporal Borgstadt said before John was ordered to take part in the Warrior Healing Center he had frequent run-ins with police officers--- now he calls him a success story.

“We haven't had any contact with him in our official capacity, which is great. He's overcoming substance abuse issues, got a job, moved from transitional housing into permanent housing, and has really become a productive member of society again,” said Cpl. Borgstadt.

Now, with his life pieced back together the army veteran is has nothing but gratitude for the warrior healing center.

“I could not ask for a greater group of people they've accepted me with open arms, no questions asked. They've helped me through my addiction, helped me get sober [and] they helped me stay sober,” said John.