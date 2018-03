TUCSON, Ariz. - March has certainly brought more spring-like weather than the last two weeks of February. Now, the 80s return and stick around through Saturday.

The 80s return today! You'll be able to lose the jacket in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/SZwyvEzpa9 — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) March 7, 2018

The last time we hit 80 degrees was nearly a month ago, on February 10th. Before then, highs stayed mostly in the 50s and 60s as Winter weather blasted southern Arizona.

Our next chance for rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday, with a 20% chance for showers in Tucson. Rain amounts will be low, and though highs will drop Sunday, they will remain 4 to 7 degrees above average through early next week.