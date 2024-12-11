Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Warming shelters open across Southern Arizona as cooler temps arrive

close-up-shot-of-hands-of-unrecognizable-homeless-man-in-fingerless-mittens-warming-ne-SBI-351082587.jpg
Storyblocks
close-up-shot-of-hands-of-unrecognizable-homeless-man-in-fingerless-mittens-warming-ne-SBI-351082587.jpg
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Douglas Fire Department and the Salvation Army will be hosting warming centers as temperatures drop drastically.

————

The Douglas Fire Department is hosting their Warming Shelter that will be available this Tuesday night at the fire station, located at 1400 10th Street. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and close at 7:00 a.m.

————

The Salvation Army Tucson is opening a shelter to help "individuals experiencing homelessness by activating its dedicated cold weather shelter program."

The center is called Warming Hearts & Souls. It will begin Nov. 15 and go through March 31, 2025, depending on the weather from day to day.

Other things offered while staying at the shelter are showers, a warm dinner and breakfast, laundry services, and hygiene items.

Essential items available include gloves, coats, sweaters, pants, scarves, thermal socks, and sturdy winter shoes.

Other items are available as well. These items include non-perishable food items and hygiene products.

Donations can be made at the Hospitality House seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The house is located at 1002 N. Main Avenue.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood