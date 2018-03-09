Warm weather for the Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. - Clouds will gradually increase Saturday afternoon, with a slight 10% chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday. The best rain chances will stay north and east of Tucson, but this will not be a major rain or snow maker.

Gusty winds will accompany the clouds as they move in, with wind gusts up to 25 mph in Tucson tonight and Saturday.

Though clouds will move in early Saturday afternoon, highs will remain 6 to 9 degrees above average. The forecast high in Tucson on Saturday is 80 degrees, dropping just a few degrees on Sunday.