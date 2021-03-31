Warehouse Arts District in downtown Tucson nominated for best arts district

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An iconic spot in downtown Tucson is looking to earn number one as the best arts district.

The Tucson Warehouse Arts District has been nominated for a USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Award, according to 10Best.com. Other nominees include Phoenix, Denver, Houston, L.A., Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, New York, Minneapolis, Richmond (V.A.), Santa Fe (N.M.), Memphis, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago, and Miami.

The Warehouse Arts District sits in the downtown area on Toole Avenue between Stone Avenue and 6th Street, where community artists and organizations art is exhibited.

