Walnut Fire burns 260 acres in Cochise County

Tara Morrow
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 20, 2021
COCHISE COUNTY, ARIZ. — The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management confirmed that the Walnut Fire is burning 260 acres in Cochise County.
It's burning near Interstate 10 between Benson and Wilcox.
The agency says hand crews and engines assisted air tankers in trying to extinguish the fire.
But 31 miles per hour wind and hot and dry conditions are making it tough on crews.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
We'll continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

