Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Walnut Fire burning near Benson grows to 1,500 acres

items.[0].image.alt
Inciweb
Walnut Fire now 1,500 acres
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 17:12:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Walnut Fire burning northeast of Benson grew significantly overnight, according to fire officials.

In a description of the wildfire on Inciweb, accurate mapping says it is now 1,500 acres in size with no containment.

"Extreme heat and daily chances of afternoon thunderstorms with strong outflow winds and wind shifts will continue to hamper fire suppression efforts," officials said.

There are no areas under evacuation at this time, but residents are asked to be prepared and ready to leave if needed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!