Walnut Fire burning near Benson grows to 1,500 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Walnut Fire burning northeast of Benson grew significantly overnight, according to fire officials.

In a description of the wildfire on Inciweb, accurate mapping says it is now 1,500 acres in size with no containment.

"Extreme heat and daily chances of afternoon thunderstorms with strong outflow winds and wind shifts will continue to hamper fire suppression efforts," officials said.

There are no areas under evacuation at this time, but residents are asked to be prepared and ready to leave if needed.