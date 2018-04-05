Walkers and joggers collect trash while exercising to beautify Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - "Plogging" or picking up trash while jogging or walking has made its way to Tucson. A group of Tucsonans spends a little extra time while walking their dogs each morning to pick up trash along Tucson streets.

Walkers and joggers in Tucson are now taking a bag with them to pick up trash as they exercise. They're hoping more people will do the same to help clean up our streets. pic.twitter.com/rJ9s885upS — Alexa Liacko (@AlexaLiacko) April 5, 2018

It may seem like a lot of extra work to take a plastic bag and stop your walk or run each time you see trash, but that's exactly what one group of Tucsonans is doing to make a difference in the way our city looks.

The women we spoke with also do monthly cleanups with Tucson Clean and Beautiful: a non-profit focused on recycling, planting new trees around town and cleaning up trash. Last year, the group spent 30,000 hours cleaning up Tucson's environment.

Rosemary Bolza says every single day when she walks her dog, she takes three separate bags: one for her dog, and the others are for trash and recycling.

Bolza says the most common things she picks up are: beer cans, small liquor bottles and fast food wrappers.

Find more on Tucson Clean and Beautiful HERE.