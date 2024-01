TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A walk to raise awareness of human trafficking will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m. at the northwest corner of Reid Park.

Southern Arizona Against Slavery is hosting its first Walkin' the Miles event. The walk will have a DJ, silent auction, bouncy castle and food trucks.

The walk will be led by eight human-trafficking survivors, who will be honored at the event.

