Walk 'N Roll encouraging students to walk and bike to school

On Friday, more than 50 different schools across Tucson participated in a Walk 'n Roll. Pima County encouraged students and their families to ditch the car and get to school on a bike or by walking instead.
Walking or biking to school lowers the risk for childhood obesity and other health problems. In Tucson, 50% of third graders don't know how to ride a bike, and that's something the Pima County Department of Health wants to change through Friday's event.
The Walk 'n Roll is part of Pima County's "Safe Routes to School Program." It's a county wide outreach program to show how our city could be different if more people rode bikes or walked to get around.
Pima County provides incentives to the schools for families who walk or bike to school today. Kids can win scooters, pencils and posters.