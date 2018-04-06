Walk 'N Roll encouraging students to walk and bike to school

TUCSON, Ariz. -

On Friday, more than 50 different schools across Tucson participated in a Walk 'n Roll. Pima County encouraged students and their families to ditch the car and get to school on a bike or by walking instead.

W alking or biking to school lowers the risk for childhood obesity and other health problems. In Tucson, 50% of third graders don't know how to ride a bike, and that's something the Pima County Department of Health wants to change through Friday's event.

The Walk 'n Roll is part of Pima County's "Safe Routes to School Program." It's a county wide outreach program to show how our city could be different if more people rode bikes or walked to get around.