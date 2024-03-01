Walden Grove High School on lockdown in Sahuarita following 'incident'

Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita is currently in lockdown while Sahuarita Police investigate an "incident," according to a post made on the SPD Facebook page.

Sahuarita Police asked in the post that parents and family members not respond to the school at this time.

This is the second lockdown in the Sahuarita School District in two days. On Thursday, Sahuarita High School went into lockdown, and was eventually evacuated, after a suspicious device turned up in a boy's bathroom.

SPD determined that the device did not post an explosive risk.

