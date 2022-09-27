Voter turnout may be higher in Arizona midterms due to abortion ruling, says political consultant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The ruling to lift an injunction on abortion bans in Arizona may see a shift in support away from Republicans, according to a political consultant.

Independents and Moderate Republicans may possibly stop supporting Republicans during Arizona's midterms, appraised Chuck Coughlin of Highground Inc.

"It's one of those issues, historically, that you look at and you tell candidates do not get caught in the middle of the road on this issue, because you're likely to get hit by traffic going both ways," explained Coughlin.

He also says women voters may turn out in higher numbers after being motivated by the abortion issue.