Voter Guide: What to know on Election Day in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the final countdown to Election Day. Pima County voters have one day left to submit their ballot.

"If you're a first time voter, great. Enjoy the experience. If you've done this before, a lot of times, you shouldn't experience anything that's significantly different," said Pima County Communications Director, Mark B. Evans.

One slight difference from previous midterm elections is Pima County's new Vote Centers. 129 Vote Centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 8th across Pima County.

"A voter can go to any of the voting locations tomorrow and cast their ballot. They do not have to go to their polling precinct, like they've had to in past years," said Evans.

This map shows exactly where each Vote Center is located.

"You can find one that's the nearest location, near to your home or near to your work. You can run over there and vote. If there is a line there, there is another Vote Center down the street. There may be no lines there," said Evans.

Local law enforcement will be assisting the Pima County Elections Department in providing additional security.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department is going to aid in election security, as it has done in previous years. This includes having uniform personnel go out to the Vote Centers," said Tyler Legg with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies will oversee the collection, sealing and transportation of ballots and election equipment.

"We're also going to have intelligence officers that will be on tomorrow. They will act as a liaison with the Pima County Elections Department to investigate and provide information as it comes in on what may a problem and what's going on in real time," said Legg.

