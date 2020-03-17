Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Volunteers with PCSD suspend non-critical operations due to health concerns

Posted: 10:34 AM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 13:34:40-04
items.[0].image.alt
PCSD conducting DUI Sobriety Checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Auxiliary Volunteers have decided to temporarily suspend non-critical operations due to health concerns with COVID-19.

According to a statement released Tuesday, these services include fingerprinting for the public, dispose-a-med and any other service that requires contact with other people.

"The Sheriff’s Department understands and respects the decision of the SAV organization. Those requiring fingerprint services will have to look elsewhere until such time as the COVID-19 crisis stabilizes and will immediately inform the public when SAV services resume," PCSD said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Auxiliary Volunteers provide support alongside the sheriff's department. Since 1981, the organization has provided over 1 million hours of service to the community.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.