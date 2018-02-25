Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity helped a veteran give his home a makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. - At 74-year-old, James Floyd says he can't do as much as he would like around the house anymore.

He's lived in his home near Benson Highway since 2002. In 2004, his wife passed away and he has been living by himself since then.

Floyd says Habitat for Humanity has helped him to fix things like his roof and air conditioning before. This time he asked if they could help by giving his home a fresh coat of paint.

In the 17 years Floyd has lived in the home, he says he has never had the home painted, partly because he is on a fixed income and says sometimes he struggles to make ends meet.

"It's tough, I just got paid on Wednesday and I think there's $100 in my bank account," Floyd said. Which makes the work volunteers do even more important.

Floyd says he is thankful for everyone and the work they do and asks anyone in need of help to ask for it.