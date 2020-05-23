Volunteers place flags graves of fallen service members for Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. — Memorial Day is to remember the men and women who lost their lives serving the country.

To honor their service a group of volunteers and veterans organizations placed flags on the graves of fallen service members Saturday at the Funeraria del Angel South Lawn Cemetery.

Senior vice commander Gregory Harrell said "What we're doing today is we're meeting our commitment to for our fallen veterans. And there isn't anything that would stop us from being out here no pandemic or anything is going to keep us from doing what we should be doing, and that's recognizing service that these individuals gave up their lives for, some of them, and spent their lives in the service. And we were going to be here to make sure these flags are there representative of memorial day coming up."

On Memorial Day, a rifle salute and taps will be provided at the cemetery by the Tucson detachment 007 Marine Corps League.

The flags will be removed by volunteers and several veterans organizations Monday afternoon.