Volunteers on a business trip give back to local pet spots in Tucson

Volunteers put down new gravel, built more shelter, cleaned up, repainted and built more platforms.
"I have a dog myself and I love taking my dog to dog parks so when we get to come here and build extra platforms the dogs play on and make it nicer, it's gratifying," says Jennifer Kelly with MARS Petcare.
Volunteers also built a catty shack for the new PACC building on the Westside for working cats who aren't a good fit for homes but can be an awesome pet for something outside.
"To get them prepared for living in a garage, barn or warehouse we built a catty shack - it won't be temperature controlled but they will be protected from the elements and they can also get outside and they'll get comfortable living with multiple cats," says Bryna Donnelly with Greater goods Rescue rebuild.
Donnelly says, the program will help save more cats from being euthanized.