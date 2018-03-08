Volunteers on a business trip give back to local pet spots in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz - A local dog park -- getting a facelift today from pet lovers in town on a business trip.

MARS Petcare came to Tucson for their National Sales planning meeting but took half a day to give back to the pets in Tucson.

"We're living out our purpose by volunteering here in the community and part of our purpose is to make the world a better place for pets," says Tom Baldwin with MARS Petcare.

400 volunteers renovated Christopher Columbus Dog Park and built a catty shack for the working cats program at Pima Animal Care Center.

Volunteers from MARS petcare renovated a local dog park and build a catty shack for @PimaAnimalCare pic.twitter.com/veK4tuGV4z — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) March 8, 2018

Volunteers put down new gravel, built more shelter, cleaned up, repainted and built more platforms.

"I have a dog myself and I love taking my dog to dog parks so when we get to come here and build extra platforms the dogs play on and make it nicer, it's gratifying," says Jennifer Kelly with MARS Petcare.

Volunteers also built a catty shack for the new PACC building on the Westside for working cats who aren't a good fit for homes but can be an awesome pet for something outside.

"To get them prepared for living in a garage, barn or warehouse we built a catty shack - it won't be temperature controlled but they will be protected from the elements and they can also get outside and they'll get comfortable living with multiple cats," says Bryna Donnelly with Greater goods Rescue rebuild.

Donnelly says, the program will help save more cats from being euthanized.