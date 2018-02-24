Volunteers remove buffelgrass as wildfire season approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. - A group of volunteers came together Saturday morning to help remove buffelgrass.

Buffelgrass is an invasive plant that creates a high level of fire danger. The plant burns at 1400 degrees and can burn rapidly.

The Qual Canyon HOA and students from the University of Arizona partnered with Rural Metro firefighters teamed up and removed the buffelgrass along Kolb Road.

Wildfire season is fast approaching. We must prepare early to keep our community safe, said Battalion Chief John Walka.

If you would like to volunteer in the future to help remove buffelgrass, contact Rural Metro Fire at 520-444-1632.