Volunteers help create care packages for those in need this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. — One local business helped create care packages for those in need this holiday season.

Today, Catalina Brewing Company hosted the annual Care Package Assembly for homeless community to benefit the Endurance Project who help those in need in our community.

Volunteers helped stuff backpacks with essential items, including snacks, winter clothes and blankets. On December 20, those care packages will be distributed.

President of Endurance Project Max Morris said "Oh wow -- it's impactful -- yeah it's just you see the things that we take for granted everyday has a major impact on those in need."

Normally, they're able to stuff 700 backpacks, but so far this year they only have enough donations for 25.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they're setting their goal for at least 100 bags.

Donations are still being accepted at Catalina Brewing Co., Safeway at Ina and Oracle and Massage Motivation Movement near Ina.