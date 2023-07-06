Watch Now
Volunteer group offering free veterinary clinic for homeless pet owners Sunday

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 06, 2023
An organization made up of volunteer veterinarians, technicians and advocates will be providing a free veterinary clinic for pet owners experiencing homelessness this Sunday, July 9.

The Tucson arm of the Street Dog Coalition will be providing exams, vaccines and preventatives at Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave., downtown, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Street Dog Coalition has teams in more than 60 cities across the country, from Bakersfield to New York City.

Dogs should be on leashes and cats in carriers at the Tucson clinic.

