Voice your opinions on public transit in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Association of Governments and the City of Tucson are inviting the public to attend an open house that will focus on the development of a long-range regional transit plan in the county.

Topics of discussion will include the balance of bus frequency and route coverage, as well as balancing concentrated investments like the streetcar, with investments like signal priority or bus lanes.

The first meeting will be Wednesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hotel Tucson City Center, at 475 N. Granada Avenue.

If you can't make it to the first one, there will be a second meeting on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.