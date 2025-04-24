Voice your opinion for the Major Streets & Routes Plan update

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — The City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility is asking for the public’s feedback while they update the Major Streets & Routes Plan this summer.

The plan was last updated about 10 years ago. Roads that can change are either considered arterial or collector. For example, Grant Road serves as an arterial road because it has higher traffic and higher speed limits. Collector roads are typically seen in neighborhoods and have slower traffic overall; one example is N Park Avenue.

Ben Elias is a project manager for the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility. He says it's important to categorize roads, “Those designations help us understand how we use those roads and how we invest in them in the future.”

With the feedback they hope to receive, it is possible that some collector roads might switch to become arterials, or vice versa. Or, roads that are currently not categorized as one of these, could with this update.

For instance, E University Blvd is currently not considered an arterial or collector road in the plan. But, the city is recommending it becomes a collector road. One resident already left their feedback on this, claiming they do not think it should become a collector; and that nobody should drive on that road at all.

Elias explains this is an example of the feedback they are looking for.

Some of the recommendations might indicate the reclassification to be an "addition" or "removal" and Elias says, “Those additions are generally streets that are acting like they should be on the major streets & routes plan. And those removals might be a case where we planned to build a road and we never did that so we can take it off the map.”

There are a few different ways people can voice their opinions: Thursday, April 24 at 6:00 pm, there will be a Zoom meeting with the city to explain the overall purpose of the plan and hear feedback from the public. Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89116391651

On Saturday, there is an in-person open house at Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N 6th Ave. Or, people can fill out a survey.

Elias says the updated plan will be reviewed by the Planning Commission sometime next month in May, and then the Mayor & Council will vote on any recommendation from the Planning Commission sometime around August.