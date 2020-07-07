Menu

Virus fears, regional spats snarl Arizona-Mexico route

Fears about possible coronavirus infections from hard-hit Arizona and regional politics south of the U.S.-Mexico border saw American vacationers turned back on the road to the popular tourist resort of Puerto Peñasco over the long July 4 weekend. Photo via AP.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-07 16:20:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Fears about possible coronavirus infections from hard-hit Arizona and regional politics south of the U.S.-Mexico border saw American vacationers turned back on the road to the popular tourist resort of Puerto Peñasco over the long July 4 weekend.

The spat in the small community of Sonoyta continued Tuesday after erupting over the weekend against a backdrop of international politics, local rivalries and resentments, and growing fears about virus spread along the 2,000-mile border. A

A local journalist covering the flap says Sonoyta Unidos members stationed at a roadblock south of an official health checkpoint are still turning back Americans they believe are engaged in nonessential travel.

