Vigil to remember shooting victims

Family, friends, first responders, and community members showed support throughout the night
Candle at vigil
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jul 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Members of the community came together tonight to remember the two victims from the shooting this weekend.

Cory Saunders was shot and killed while trying to help anyone during the house fire.

"Anybody that knew Cory loved him," a cousin said. "Cory was a special person."

Jennifer Fells, who is the presumed dead body that was recovered in the burnt home, had several co-workers and family members talk about the kind of person she was.

"She was an amazing person, full of life, a great co-worker and an amazing friend," a colleague said.

The community members also are keeping Jacob Dindinger in their thoughts. Dindinger is the 20-year-old EMT who was shot in the head. He is still in the hospital in critical condition.

"Jake is the person that everyone should aspire to be," his uncle said. "He is one of the most beautiful people you could ever meet in your life."

For more information on Homicide Survivors, the group that organized the vigil, click here.

