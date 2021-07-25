Vigil to be held for 20-year-old critically injured EMT

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A prayer vigil will be held Sunday for the 20-year-old EMT who was critically injured in the shooting incident last Sunday evening.

The Tucson community is invited to show support at the prayer vigil for Jacob Dindinger who is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head last weekend after responding to a call at Silverlake Park, where a man in an SUV approached the AMR ambulance and shot Jacob along with another EMT. Afterward, the man then drove to a house fire, where he shot at bystanders and firefighters.

The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Banner Health located at 1625 N. Campbell Avenue.

Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the flag pole at the main entrance of hospital.

