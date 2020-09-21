Vigil at Himmel Park honors Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

TUCSON, Ariz. — They're together, apart.

"They cannot feel alone, being out here, socially distant with their masks on," vigil organizer, Cheryl Cage, said.

Himmel Park was the place to be in Tucson if you wanted to honor the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"It's just nice to know that you're not alone in caring about the issues that she cared about and the achievements that she did," said Robert Bulechek, who attended the vigil.

They brought their signs, their lawn chairs, some brought even their dinner.

While they're still at a distance it was a chance to come together.

"People just appreciating her legacy and that we could come together with people who care about the same things in this time of separation," Bulechek said.

Cage said this group came here with a mission.

"Where people who care about Justice Ginsburg could get together and be with their friends, but we're also doing letter writing to the Senators who are going to be making that important decision whether we're going to allow our next Justice to be chosen before we choose our next President."

People had chance to write to individual Senators, either thanking them or compelling them to a certain action.

"I'm going to FedEx all these letters to the particular Senator," Cage said.

A vigil to honor an icon and to participate in the Democratic process she spent her life serving.