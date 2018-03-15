Vietnam Wall comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Wall That Heals is a replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial and has made its way to Oro Valley.

The replica and mobile education center will be at Riverfront Park March 15 to 18.

The replica is 373 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet tall. Visitors will also be able to do name rubbing of individual names of members who served in Vietnam.

An escort for the Wall will begin March 14 from River/Orange Grove corner East on River to Oracle.

Visitors are welcome to watch as Local Law Enforcement and Golder Ranch Fire unload and assemble the Wall.

Opening Ceremony will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. and a special Ceremony Sunday at 9 a.m. that everyone is welcome to attend.