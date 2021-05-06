VIDEO: Tucson catches glimpse of SpaceX satellites in night sky

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People across Tucson observed some bright lights in the sky Wednesday night, leaving many to wonder what the objects were.

Many speculated that they might be visitors from outer space, but in reality, they were satellites from Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

KGUN 9 viewer Chris Fletcher sent a video to the newsroom:

RAW VIDEO: Lights seen in Tucson night sky

The company says the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit earlier this week.

