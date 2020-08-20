Menu

Video shows Muslim man's faith mocked during fatal arrest

An advocacy group has released what they say is previously unseen body camera footage showing Phoenix police mocking the religion of a Muslim man who later died in their custody.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 20, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — An advocacy group has released what they say is previously unseen body camera footage showing Phoenix police mocking the religion of a Muslim man who later died in their custody.

Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization, released video Thursday from the 2017 death of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. Muhaymin can be heard crying out in pain and calling for Allah. An officer is then heard saying “Allah? He's not going to help you right now.”

The 43-year-old was arrested in January 2017 after a dispute over whether he could bring his service dog into a community center bathroom. His family is suing the city.

