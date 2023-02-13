VIDEO: Jill Biden visits Mesa Community College to talk about jobs, education

MESA, AZ — First Lady of the United States Jill Biden visited the Phoenix Metro Area on Monday, Feb. 13.

She joined U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Mayor John Giles at Mesa Community College early Monday afternoon "to highlight how affordable community college programs like Mesa College Promise are providing students with career-connected learning opportunities that lead to good-paying jobs."

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Mesa

On Friday, FLOTUS will make a similar visit to Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, Indiana.

President Joe Biden was most recently in the Valley visiting TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor company that had been building its new headquarters in the Valley for the past two years.