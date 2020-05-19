Menu

VIDEO: Healthcare worker and dog sing duet of hit song 'I'm yours'

@Kovu.Sings
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 19, 2020
DENVER, Co. — A healthcare worker in Denver and his Husky named Kovu are spreading a little positivity during these uncertain times by way of music.

A new clip making the rounds on the Internet shows Tate Hegstrom strumming his guitar while singing Jason Mraz's 2008 hit "I'm Yours," but it's his backup singer that steals the show.

Not only is Kovu the dog a very good boy, he's also a very good singer!

Here's the clip that was posted to Instagram:

Tate and Kovu singing "I'm Yours"

That's not the only song the duo have performed together.

In a past Instagram post, they did their own rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

Check it out below:

Tate and Kovu singing "Lean On Me"

