VIDEO: Bighorn Fire debris floods Canada del Oro Wash

TUCSON, Ariz. — A video posted by Pima County Thursday shows the Bighorn Fire affecting the community in a way you might not expect.

Did you know wildfires can increase flood risks? This can happen when charred ground is unable to absorb water.

The county tweeted the following video Thursday showing Canada del Oro Wash being filled with leftover debris:

Who had this on their 2020 hellscape bingo card? pic.twitter.com/fUNvIVS7aw — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) July 16, 2020

The video was taken following a minor storm, the county said.

At the time this article was written, the Bighorn Fire has burned 119,541 acres, and is 89 percent contained.