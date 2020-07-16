Menu

VIDEO: Bighorn Fire debris floods Canada del Oro Wash

A video posted by Pima County Thursday shows the Bighorn Fire affecting the community in a way you might not expect.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 16, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A video posted by Pima County Thursday shows the Bighorn Fire affecting the community in a way you might not expect.

Did you know wildfires can increase flood risks? This can happen when charred ground is unable to absorb water.

The county tweeted the following video Thursday showing Canada del Oro Wash being filled with leftover debris:

The video was taken following a minor storm, the county said.

To learn more about flood safety, click here.

At the time this article was written, the Bighorn Fire has burned 119,541 acres, and is 89 percent contained.

