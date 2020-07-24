VIDEO: AZDPS troopers use grappler device to end pursuit

ARIZONA — Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety utilized a new immobilization device during a recent pursuit on State Route 202.

According to AZDPS, after a suspect failed to yield to a trooper and continued driving recklessly, which meant it was time to break out "the Grappler."

This device is a netting system that can be deployed from a police vehicle's front bumper, which then locks up the rear wheel of another vehicle.

“The Grappler is cutting-edge technology which makes a tremendous difference for troopers,” said Lt. Col. Jenna Mitchell, Assistant Director of the Highway Patrol Division. “This device positively impacts the safety of troopers, the public, and suspects, helping to end pursuits as safely as possible.”

AZDPS says this was the first successful deployment of the device.